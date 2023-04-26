Man dies alone in shophouse, body discovered only after fluid seeps through floor

A trauma cleaner in Singapore shared a story on TikTok about a recent job involving an elderly Malay man who had died alone in a rental unit above a shophouse.

The cleaners were called in just two days before Hari Raya, though the deceased had most certainly died some weeks before.

The body was only discovered when fluid seeped through the floor, down into the shop below.

The short video showed a mattress soaked and stained with fluids in the small unit. The surrounding floor was covered in paper towels, used to absorb the fluids.

In the caption, DDQ Services wrote that when they entered the room, the water was ankle-deep. It was a mix of water from a choked sewage pipe and bodily fluids.

Amid the “distressing” scene, the cleaners found a Hari Raya outfit set (baju kurung, samping, and a pair of shoes) in the corner.

“These items stood in stark contrast to the horrifying scene, and they served as a poignant reminder of the Pakcik’s anticipation for the upcoming Raya celebration,” DDQ wrote.

#life #of #a #traumacleaner #in #singapore #traumacleaning #afterdeath #fypsg🇸🇬 #fypsg♥️ #fypsg ♬ Pelangi Petang - Dato' Sudirman @ddqservices Hey guys, so I would like to share with you about a case we came across just 2 days before Raya. The job took me to a small rented room above a shophouse where an elderly Malay man had died alone. His body was only discovered by the shop owner below, when the smell and the pool of water mixed with bodily fluids had seeped through the shopfloor. Upon entering the room, I was confronted with a shocking sight. The flood was almost ankle-deep, a combination of water from a choked sewage pipe, bodily fluids, and remnants of decay. The murky water was filled with maggots swimming through the tainted water. The scene was distressing, and I couldn't help but feel overwhelmed by the tragedy that had unfolded in this tiny room. In the midst of the chaos, my eyes were drawn to a corner of the room. There, hanging neatly, was a pair of baju kurung, a samping, and a pair of shoes. These items stood in stark contrast to the horrifying scene surrounding them, and they served as a poignant reminder of the Pakcik anticipation for the upcoming Raya celebration. As I began the somber process of cleaning the room, the shop owner shared with me the conversations he'd had with deceased a few days ago. The elderly man had no family or relatives left, and yet he had been looking forward to Raya, excited to celebrate the special occasion even if he had no one to share it with. He had also shared his dream of finally owning a home, a dream that was so close to becoming a reality. The Pakcik story is reminder for me of the importance of cherishing the relationships and moments that bring us happiness and to extend a helping hand to those who may be struggling in solitude. It taught me to hold on to hope even in the darkest of times, for life is fleeting, and we never know when our own story might come to an end. #bts

The cleaners were later told by the shop owner that the deceased had no family or relatives.

“It taught me to hold on to hope even in the darkest of times, for life is fleeting, and we never know when our own story might come to an end,” the caption read.

One comment said that “surely there is someone who remembers and knows this pakcik. Nobody is really alone in this world. Those who remember him and his kindness will pray for (his soul).”