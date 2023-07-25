Man finds his Scoot plane seat peeled and taped up, complains to airline

Even on a budget, short-haul flight, most people would expect the interior of the plane to at least be in tip-top condition.

That wasn’t the case for a man and his father who flew via Scoot Airlines from Singapore to Bali recently.

Upon boarding the flight on June 3, the man noticed that the seats allocated to him and his father were considerably worn, with leather peeled and taped up in various places.

According to MS News, Benny and his 70-year-old father were also concerned over the safety of the seats, and let the airline know of their grievances.

“They were worse than train or bus seats in many developing markets,” said Benny, who booked the tickets under ScootPlus.

Scoot apologises

MS News said Scoot has apologised to the passengers for their experience, and extended them a token of goodwill.

The company added that the functionality and safety of all aircraft cabin equipment is not compromised before any flight.

If any seats are not found to be airworthy, they won’t be assigned to passengers, a Scoot spokesman said.

“We remain committed to our fleet maintenance programme and will refurbish our cabin equipment where necessary to improve our customers’ experience.”