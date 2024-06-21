Man flees after crash, drugs and samurai sword found in car

The police later found an assortment of weapons, as well as substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia, in the car.

The car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The police are looking for a man who fled the scene after crashing his car into a lamp post in Yishun on the evening of June 20, leaving behind his female passenger.

The passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested for suspected consumption and possession of controlled drugs, possession of drug apparatus and consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons, the police said in a statement on June 21.

The police said they had received a call for assistance at Block 746 Yishun Street 72 at about 8.15pm on June 20.

When officers reached the scene, a car sped off and subsequently skidded along Yishun Street 71, the police said.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot while the passenger was detained by officers.

The police said they later found an assortment of weapons, as well as substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia, in the car.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the weapons seized by the police included a 75cm-long samurai sword, a dagger and a machete.

Photos of the abandoned vehicle show the blue car resting on a grass verge, with its doors and boot open.

The front of the car is seen to be damaged, with its left headlight smashed against a lamp post.

An assortment of weapons can also be seen laid out on the pavement, near the car.

A resident who gave her name as Mrs Gu, told Shin Min that she heard a loud noise and then saw a car mounting the kerb, with two police cars behind it.

“I saw that the airbags inside the car had been deployed, and the front of the car was also seriously damaged,” the 30-year-old said.

Efforts to trace the driver are ongoing, the police said.

The police added that suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.