Man get 16-year jail, 18 strokes of cane for sexual assault on daughter

A 47-year-old odd-job worker was on May 3 sentenced to 16 years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane by the High Court after pleading guilty to two charges of sexual assault by penetration.

Two charges for rape and four for outrage of modesty were taken into consideration, according to The Straits Times.

The man and his wife shared a one-room flat with their seven children. The wife, who worked at a bakery, supported the family financially.

While being intimate with her husband one day, the woman heard him utter their daughter's name – leading her to believe the 15-year-old girl when she told her mother that her father had sexually abused her.

The man began molesting the girl in 2018 and first raped her on Oct 7, 2021.

He pulled the girl out of the bedroom and raped her on the sofa. She had refused to go to the living room when summoned as she knew he was going to sexually assault her.

He raped her a second time on Oct 29, 2021.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shamini Joseph told the court: "The victim did not put up any resistance because she felt that it was futile, as he was stronger than her and she had no means to stop these acts. She stared at the ceiling while the accused was performing these acts.”

The girl's seven-year-old sister had told their mother how on Oct 7 the teen was summoned to the living room, prompting the woman to question the older girl.

The woman confronted the accused, took the girl for a medical check-up and accompanied her to make a police report on Nov 4, 2021.

The man was arrested on the same day and has been remanded in custody since.