Man had told sister to take good care of mum when he's gone

Mr Leslie Chan died on Aug 31 while his sister Susanne Chan died on Sept 1.

Mr Leslie Chan Peng Fai died of cancer at the age of 56 on Aug 31.

The private-hire driver was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in July.

"Everything happened very quickly, the cancer cells spread to the liver and the doctor arranged for Leslie to stay in a hospice. He died eight days later," his cousin told Shin Min Daily News.

Before he died, Mr Chan told his sister Susanne Chan Pek Lin to take good care of their 89-year-old mother Daisy Chang Sim Yeng.

When her brother died, the 59-year-old lead lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic's School of Film and Media Studies, took care of his funeral arrangements and went home to rest.

Their cousin noted that Ms Chan was devastated as she was very close to her brother.

The family sensed something amiss when she did not turn up for her brother's wake on Sept 1.

"When another cousin went to her home, no one answered the door, so the police and the locksmith were called to open the door," said the relative.

"They found my cousin lying on her bed. She was already gone.

"My aunt is very sad. She never thought her children would die one after another.

"We, the relatives, will take care of my aunt together."