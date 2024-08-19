Man has sex with teen, threatens her with videos of sex acts

He took a 13-year-old girl home, persuaded her to have sex, and took photos and videos of sex acts which he later used to blackmail her.

On Aug 19, Muhammad Waliuddin Muhammad Adrian Rogelio Galaura, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual penetration of a minor, one count of possessing videos of sex acts which he made the girl perform, and another count of threatening to distribute an intimate image or recording.

He was sentenced to eight years’ and 14 months’ jail, and six strokes of the cane, after five other charges were taken into consideration.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min said at the time of the offences in July 2021, Waliuddin was 28 years old and was working as a cashier at a gaming shop.

He met the victim on dating app Heymandi, and they started chatting. The girl told him she was 13 years old.

They subsequently chatted on Snapchat and Whatsapp, where they exchanged nude photos and videos.

On July 20 that year, the girl told Waliuddin that she intended to skip school the next day, and they agreed to schedule their first meeting in person.

The next day, Waliuddin picked her up on his motorbike and took her home. There was no one else at home at that time.

Waliuddin told her to perform a sex act on him. She then noticed that he was holding his mobile phone and heard the sound of a photo being taken.

She told him to stop taking photos and videos of her, but he continued, claiming that he would keep the material to himself.

Waliuddin then asked her if she wanted to try having sex. She refused, but eventually gave in after he persisted.

Subsequently, the girl checked her phone and saw multiple missed calls from her family members and teachers. He then sent the girl to a shopping mall that she wanted to go to.

He later continued to message her and asked her for nude photos and videos, but she rejected his requests.

When the victim next ignored his request to have sex again, he sent her a photo of a sex act she had performed on him.

He threatened to post her intimate photos and videos on a pornographic website if she did not meet him within the week.

Said the DPP: “During the week, the victim felt distraught about the accused’s threats. She eventually confided in a friend who encouraged her to lodge a police report.”

The victim made a police report on Aug 16, 2021, stating that she was sexually assaulted. Waliuddin was arrested the next day.

In her sentencing submissions, DPP Lim noted that the victim was vulnerable by virtue of her age, and there was a high degree of exploitation.

District Judge Eugene Teo said he considered the fact that Waliuddin was taking responsibility for the offences by pleading guilty.

The judge added that Waliuddin would spend a considerable period in custody for his actions, and asked him to remember the seriousness of the offences he had committed.