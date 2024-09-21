 Man in hit-and-run arrested for driving without licence, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man in hit-and-run arrested for driving without licence

A 36-year-old car driver was arrested for driving without a valid licence and possession of a scheduled weapon. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Sherlyn Sim for The Straits Times
Sep 21, 2024 02:34 pm

A 36-year-old male car driver was arrested after a hit-and-run accident involving a van and car on the PIE on Sept 20.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at 1pm along the PIE towards Changi Airport.

A 28-year-old male van passenger was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng hospital.

The police said the car driver was subsequently arrested for driving without a valid licence and possession of a scheduled weapon.

A knuckleduster was seized, they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

