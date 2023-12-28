Man hurls expletives at cabby who denies him ride

Screengrabs from the video of the argument.

A man was caught on camera arguing with a cabby at the One Fullerton taxi stand on Christmas Day.

A traffic controller there shared a video of the incident with Stomp.

"The taxi driver was changing shift and didn't want to take him," said the contributor.

"The man asked me to chase away the taxi driver, but the taxi driver overheard and started the argument, and they started taking videos of each other."

In the video, the cabby was in a Strides taxi holding his phone up and can be heard saying: "Don't call me an 'a**hole'."

The man, who was carrying a small boy, retorted: "You are an a**hole. Look at the way you treat children."

The video contributor said he did not know what the man was accusing the driver of.

The man said "you are an a**hole" four times in the video.

"Take all the videos you want, man. I'm right here," he added.

A woman, who appeared to be with the man, then stepped forward and told the cabby: "Stop taking a video of our child right now."

She threatened to report the driver and aimed her phone at him.

"You are going to go to jail," said the woman.

The traffic controller said when the woman started taking a video of him, he walked away to get the security manager.

"Later on, I handed over the issue and stayed away from the couple because I didn't want to have any contact or argument with the man."