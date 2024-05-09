Kind cabby has been going the extra mile for 7 years

Taxi driver Sin York Tan has been giving free rides to the needy for most of his ComfortDelGro career.

He has been a ComfortDelGro taxi driver for eight years, and giving free rides to the needy for almost as long.

His latest act of kindness? Ferrying a dialysis patient from the National Kidney Foundation (NKF)'s Integrated Renal Centre at Corporation Road to her home in Boon Lay Drive.

Mr Sin York Tan, told TNP that he had accepted the elderly woman's booking on the afternoon of May 2.

The total fare came up to $8.70, which he waived.

Mr Sin recounted: "When the passenger boarded my taxi, I greeted her good afternoon and asked, 'How are you?'

"She said she was very tired after more than four hours of dialysis and revealed that she has had kidney problems for the past eight years."

Mr Sin said he usually waives the fare for passengers who are patients or handicapped. He has been doing so for seven years.

Other passengers that he has ferried for free include a cancer survivor, a 15-year-old teenager with Angelman syndrome and a wheelchair-bound widow.

Mr Sin's efforts have not gone unnoticed.

He received a Transport Gold commendation under the National Kindness Award last year. It is his fifth time getting the accolade, including bronze and silver awards.

Mr Sin received the Transport Gold award in 2022 and 2023. TNP PHOTO: SIN YORK TAN

How does he feel about the lives he has touched?

Mr Sin told TNP: "Whenever people express their gratitude, I feel like I have made a positive impact and given back to society."