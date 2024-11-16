Man jailed for promoting disharmony between races on TikTok

After a drinking session, a drunk man took a taxi to Little India, where he got into a disagreement with the cabby and a group of people over the fare.

After that, Jason Gay Chin Foon, 44, went to a nearby pub and was dragged out after he got into a confrontation with around 15 people.

The Singaporean then alerted the police and did a live stream on TikTok, during which he uttered words that disparaged Little India.

Among other things, he also said he would attack others with a Samurai sword, get his Glock 17 gun and punch people with his “bare hand”.

On Nov 15, Gay was sentenced to four months and two weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of harassment and saying words that promoted disharmony between racial groups.

He also pleaded guilty to two other unrelated charges of cheating by personation and theft.

Court documents stated that Gay started drinking alcoholic drinks at around 2pm on Aug 11, consuming six cans of beer and two bottles of soju. Shortly after 6pm, he downed another four pints of beer.

He started doing live streams on TikTok and was intoxicated by the time he took a taxi to Little India, where he got into a tiff with a group of people.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jotham Tay said: “The accused believed that these other subjects were behaving madly and wanted to fight with him, and he disengaged.”

Gay then went to a nearby pub at Sim Lim Square shopping mall in Rochor Canal Road and had another two bottles of beer with an acquaintance.

He then got into another tiff and called the police at around 2.30am after he was dragged out of the pub.

Officers arrived minutes later, and he did another live stream on TikTok.

The prosecutor said: “The police instructed him to stop his live stream as it would inhibit investigations, but he refused to comply.”

Gay then made the incriminating remarks and was later arrested.

In an unrelated cheating case, he unlawfully used his former employer’s debit card details to buy a laptop and mouse worth more than $1,500 in total. Gay then dishonestly induced the retailer to deliver the products to him.

He had contacted the man on Nov 11, 2021, “volunteering” to help check on some Central Provident Fund accounts linked to the man’s company.

The business owner, who trusted Gay, gave him his debit card details when asked.

The man made a police report when he found out about the purchases.

Gay has made no restitution in this case.

Separately, on Dec 31, 2021, he stole around $1,000 worth of items, including 35 pieces of metal pipes, which had been placed outside the premises of an engineering firm in Kaki Bukit Road 4.

The business owner alerted the police, and Gay was later charged in court in 2024.