S’porean left with multiple injuries trying to save son, 7, from kidnappers in JB

The Singaporean man was inside a workshop in Johor Bahru, and his two children were playing outside.

But drama soon ensued when kidnappers tried to grab his seven-year-old son and the man suffered multiple injuries trying to save him.

The man, who only gave his name as Lin, told Mothership the incident happened at Jalan Serampang in Taman Pelangi on Dec 12. He was in Malaysia with his family to look at workshops for his business.

His wife had walked away when a gold-coloured car stopped by the roadside. A man got out, suddenly grabbed Mr Lin’s son, and ran back into the car.

Shocked, Mr Lin’s 11-year-old daughter then ran into the workshop to tell her parents what happened.

“I heard my daughter shouting for help. I immediately went out and saw my son was no longer around,” Mr Lin told Mothership.

He said he ran after the car, broke one of its windows, and held onto the car door. But he was thrown onto the road. Mr Lin then went into his own car and gave chase but lost them after they made a turn at a traffic light.

Fortunately, he later found the gold car abandoned about 3km from the traffic light. His son was inside and unhurt.

But the whole ordeal left Mr Lin with injuries to his face and arms. He also lost two teeth.

Mr Lin said he reported the incident to the police in Johor, and the Ang Mo Kio South Police Neighbourhood Police Centre when he returned to Singapore.

He added that CCTV footage showed a man lurking near the workshop before his son was abducted.

The Star reported that Malaysian police have arrested a man in connection with the case and are searching for three other supects.

Said Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, the officer in charge of the Johor Baru South district, in a statement on Dec 20: “Police have arrested the main suspect in the case, who happens to be a business partner of the victim’s father.

“The 41-year-old suspect, who works as a car mechanic, is believed to be the mastermind. Along with the three other suspects, he planned to kidnap the child and demand RM300,000 (S$85,000) as ransom from the victim’s father.

“However, no ransom was paid as police successfully arrested the main suspect at around 8pm on the day of the incident.”

He added that the three other suspects are “all locals and in their 30s”.