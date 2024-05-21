Man nabbed after CNB seizes drugs worth over $707,000

Some of the drugs seized in an operation by CNB on May 18 in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 81.

A 32-year-old man was arrested, following a bust by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) where a large haul of drugs was seized on May 18.

The drugs seized, estimated to be worth over $707,000, included about 5.8kg of cannabis and 1,582g of ‘Ice’ or methamphetamine.

The amount of cannabis and Ice seized can feed the addiction of 1,730 abusers for a week, said CNB in a statement on May 21.

Officers arrested the 32-year-old Singaporean on the ground floor of a residential block around Jurong West Street 81 on the afternoon of May 18.

The bag he was carrying was found to have about 135g of Ecstasy, 756g of cannabis, 1,065g of Ice, 37 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, 365 Erimin-5 tablets and 84 vape pods which were suspected to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The man was then escorted to his rental car parked at a multi-storey carpark nearby, where officers found an additional 5,052g of cannabis and about 517g of Ice.

Deputy assistant commissioner Aaron Tang, director of CNB’s intelligence division, said: “The estimated worth of this large haul of drugs... shows very clearly that drug traffickers’ only concern is to make as much profit as is possible, regardless of how many lives drugs may destroy, be it that of the abusers or their families and loved ones.

“Drug trafficking is all about profiting from the misery it inflicts on others.”

He added that CNB will continue to wipe out drug trafficking activities and take out drug syndicates and traffickers.

Official figures released by CNB on Feb 14 showed that the number of drug abusers arrested in 2023 spiked by 10 per cent to 3,101, compared with 2,826 arrested in 2022. Among those arrested in 2023, 944 were new drug abusers, which is an 18 per cent increase from 802 in 2022.

Additionally, the number of cannabis users arrested was also the highest in a decade, jumping 17 per cent to 277 in 2023, from 236 in 2022.

It is an offence to bring in a controlled drug or offer to do so.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.