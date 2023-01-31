Man pays hawker $450 instead of $4.50, stall seeks out customer on social media for refund

A hawker stall in Admiralty is trying to contact a customer who overpaid his bill by more than $400 recently.

Xiao Mei Ban Mian, a ban mian stall at 892C Woodlands Drive 50, took to Facebook to share that on Jan 28, a customer had paid $450 for his bowl of “Mee Hoon Kueh Soup” which is priced at $4.50.

The stall has been trying to reach the customer via their Facebook page and has also contacted electronic transfer network NETS to process a refund to the customer.

In the post, the stall said they noticed the payment discrepancy while closing up shop and tallying their accounts at the end of the day.

In their post, they surmised that the customer likely keyed in the amount incorrectly on the payment system – and might still not even know about the error.

Through CCTV footage, the stall has identified the customer as an elderly patron who was wearing a red and blue striped shirt on the day.

The stall ended its post by urging the public to be more careful when making purchases via e-payments.

Update

In an update on their Facebook page, the stall said they have transferred $445 to Nets, who will then contact DBS to refund the customer.

In the comments of the Facebook post, several netizens praised the stall owner for their integrity.