Old Airport Road Food Centre to close for 4 months for upgrading works

One of Singapore’s largest hawker centres, Old Airport Road Food Centre was built in 1973.

The popular Old Airport Road Food Centre will be closed for four months, for repairs and renovation works.

The closure will take place from June 1 to Sept 30, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on April 15 in response to The Straits Times’ queries.

An NEA spokesman said the repairs and redecoration works, which include cyclical repairs to amenities and repainting of the food centre, will be done by the Marine Parade Town Council.

Other works include the replacement of tables and chairs, installation of high-volume low-speed fans, replacement of light fittings with LED lights, refurbishment of toilets as well as additions of new floor and wall tiles, a Marine Parade Town Council spokesperson added.

“As the stallholders are unable to continue operating their stalls during the repairs and redecoration due to the closure... NEA will grant rental remission for the duration of the work,” added the spokesman.

Upon request, NEA will also offer temporary stalls to hawkers who wish to continue their business at other hawker centres or markets while the upgrading works take place, he said.

NEA added that there will be no increase in stall rentals due to the repairs and renovation works at the food centre.

The service and conservancy charges would also be waived for affected stallholders during this period, added the town council spokesperson.

One of Singapore’s largest hawker centres, Old Airport Road Food Centre was built in 1973 and is known for its array of local delights such as hokkien mee, char kway teow, lor mee and satay.

In 2016, Old Airport Road Food Centre topped travel planning and booking website TripAdvisor’s list of Singapore’s best cheap eats.