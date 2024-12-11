Man punches another, causing victim to go blind in one eye

An intoxicated man punched another in the face during an altercation in January, and the victim is now blind in the right eye.

The assailant, Wan Faeez Al-Harith Wan Hafiiz, was arrested and released on bail later that month.

Between March and July, he shared with others details of five of his bank accounts, resulting in scam proceeds totalling nearly $493,000 later flowing through them.

Of this amount, more than $246,000 came from vulnerable victims over 60 years old.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andre Chong said that Faeez received $5,200 after handing over such details to unknown individuals.

On Dec 10, Faeez was sentenced to two years, three months and two weeks’ jail. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,200 and will have to spend an additional 21 days behind bars if he fails to fork out the amount.

The 23-year-old offender had pleaded guilty to an assault charge and three counts of assisting other parties to retain the benefits of criminal conduct.

The court heard that on Jan 14, Faeez was with his friends at a restaurant in Upper Circular Road near Boat Quay when he became drunk after consuming vodka.

At around 4.20am, the group was walking along the nearby Lorong Telok when a 27-year-old stranger, who was also drunk, aggressively confronted Faeez over matters that were not disclosed in court documents.

DPP Chong said: “In response, the accused forcefully punched the victim’s face once, (causing) the victim’s right eye to bleed immediately.

“The victim retaliated by throwing several punches at the accused, which the accused shielded himself from with his hands.”

The pair fled when they spotted the police nearby and officers later detained the victim.

An ambulance took him to Singapore General Hospital, where his right eye was found to be badly injured.

On Jan 24, officers arrested Faeez, who was released on bail, only to reoffend soon after.

On March 9, he arranged with an unknown individual to hand over the control of his existing bank account and received $900 as a reward.

Two months later, Faeez saw an advertisement on messaging platform Telegram by another unknown person who offered to pay up to $1,500 in exchange for a bank account.

Faeez responded to the advertisement, opened four more accounts with different banks and handed over their access details to this second unknown person.

Without revealing details, DPP Chong said that the five bank accounts were later used to receive scam proceeds totalling nearly $493,000.

Officers rearrested Faeez on Oct 2, the court heard.