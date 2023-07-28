Man reports S'pore driver who used his card to pay for petrol in JB

The driver shared the CCTV footage of the woman using his card.

"To the lady driver of SKXXXXXH that conveniently took my card and charged your petrol purchase, I hope you are happy using somebody's else's money (sic),” said a justifiably angry Mr Leonard Chia.

Mr Chia, 37, a facilities manager, wrote about how his lost YouTrip card was misappropriated by a Singapore driver at a petrol kiosk in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on the Complaint Singapore Facebook Page on Sunday (July 23).

YouTrip card is a prepaid Mastercard. And fortunately for Mr Chia, it is a safer choice in case of lost or stolen card incidents.

Sharing the CCTV footage of the woman using his card, he said: "Luckily, the four packs of cigarettes are cash only.

“The attendant said you wanted to tap a second time. Your UOB One card cannot tap then use my YouTrip (sic)..."

A screenshot of a payment of RM37.40 ($10.96) under Mr Chia's YouTrip card paid on July 23 at 5pm at Petron Taman Pelangi, JB, was also posted.

Many netizens told him to make a police report.

A user said: "A lot of people think picking up a credit card is like finding cash on the floor, "finders, keepers". Fyi, it is not, it is fraud."

Mr Chia agreed: "Exactly, there's a name to it. And making a payment is a conscious effort.

“By tapping on the UOB card and then changing to somebody else's card also is a conscious choice."

Mr Chia told AsiaOne that he has since made a police report in Singapore.