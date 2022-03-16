Man reverses into parked car, checks damage... and walks off

A driver reversed into Stomper Thomas' car while parking along Kempas Road last Thursday afternoon (March 10).

Instead of taking responsibility, the driver simply left the scene after inspecting the damage that he had caused.

Thomas shared a video of the incident that occurred at 12.33pm, in which he called out the hit-and-run driver.

The video also shows the damage on his car.

Thomas recounted: "I was parked at Kempas Road and got hit by a driver who was trying to reverse-park his car.

"The driver came down to check for damages after hitting my car and decided to just walk away.

"I have already made a police report and insurance claim.

"I hope to share this video for more people to be aware of hit-and-run drivers."