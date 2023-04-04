Man sprawled in middle of the road after alleged altercation, pedestrians intervene

A series of videos from a TikTok user show the aftermath of an alleged altercation between two men, resulting in one of them lying flat on his back on a road.

According to the caption in one of the videos, the man sprawled on the ground had uttered a vulgarity in Hokkien towards the other before getting attacked. It is not clear what started the dispute.

In a five-minute video, several people are surrounding a bald man sprawled on the right lane of a two-lane road. He appears to be unconscious.

Meanwhile, a few others, including motorists who have stopped their cars in the middle of the lane, are holding back the alleged aggressor, believed to be a delivery rider. He is seen shouting at the man on the ground, as three or four passers-by try to calm him down.

A woman in a hijab then tells the others to call the police and ambulance. Later on, another woman offers the bald man, who has regained consciousness and is sitting upright, shade in the form of an umbrella.

Another clip shows SCDF personnel and police at the scene.