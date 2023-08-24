Man taken to hospital after minibus crashes into sheltered walkway in Sengkang

The police said the accident happened at about 12.50pm, along the service road leading to Block 122F Rivervale Drive on Aug 21.

A man was taken to the hospital after the minibus he was driving crashed into a sheltered walkway in Sengkang on Monday.

The accident happened at about 12.50pm, along the service road leading to Block 122F Rivervale Drive, said the police.

Separately, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to an accident near Block 121 Rivervale Drive.

A 40-year-old male driver was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, and is assisting with investigations.

In a video posted on Facebook, a stationary white minibus is seen on the grass patch next to Block 122F, a multi-storey carpark.

Part of the sheltered walkway is crumpled and rests on the roof of the minibus, while a pole is lodged under the vehicle and a fallen sign lies on the wet ground nearby.