Man tattoos 'Healthier Choice' symbol on thigh as a testament to leading a healthier life

One man in Singapore has apparently decided to live a healthy lifestyle.

But instead of putting up motivational posters on his wall or re-stocking his fridge with fruits and vegetables, he’s taken things a step further – by getting the Health Promotion Board’s (HPB) "Healthier Choice" symbol tattooed on his thigh.

A TikTok video posted by tattoo artist @pettysobpokes on Sept 7 features her giving the man the tattoo.

Speaking to Mothership, @pettysobpokes said she does tattooing as a passion, though she was paid an undisclosed amount for this particular job.

She added that she doesn't know why her friend wanted an HPB tattoo, but he had joked that he wanted to lead a healthier life and thought it would be funny.

@poodsot I’m not a professional tattoo artist by any means and no I don’t know why he wanted a HPB tattoo ♬ Cbat - Hudson Mohawke

The symbol is often found on various food products to help consumers identify healthier food products and ingredients easily.

The tattooed version, however, comes with an inverted "R". No explanation was given for the tiny disparity.

Nonetheless, many were amused by the quirky stunt.

Commenters made wild guesses about the man's next tattoo design, while one even compared it to a meat inspection stamp.