Man who allegedly drove car into Hillside condo swimming pool charged with committing a rash act

Chean Tuck Heng had driven his vehicle into the swimming pool of The Hillside Condominium at around 9pm on Feb 28.

A man who allegedly drove a car into the swimming pool of a condominium at Upper Bukit Timah was charged on Wednesday over his role in the offence.

Chean Tuck Heng, 67, faces one charge of acting rashly and endangering life while operating a piece of machinery.

According to court documents, Chean had driven his vehicle into the swimming pool of The Hillside Condominium at around 9pm on Feb 28.

Following the incident, photos and videos of a white Honda Vezel partially submerged in the wading pool of the condo circulated on social media.

It was previously reported the driver had told a security officer he was a Gojek driver.

The condo’s management said it would be seeking legal advice to claim for property damage that the car had caused.

It said there was a passenger in the car – a woman who was visiting her family in the condo.

On Wednesday, Chean told the court he would be pleading guilty and would not be engaging a lawyer.

He is expected to plead guilty on Aug 8.

If convicted of committing an act so rash that it would likely endanger human life with any machinery, he can be jailed for up to one year, fined up to $5,000, or both.