MAS unveils coins for Year of the Dragon

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unveiled the 2024 Year of the Dragon Almanac coins on Thursday.

The coins, which are legal tender at face value, will be issued on Jan 1, 2024. The coins feature a dragon against the backdrop of Gardens by the Bay.

The flip sides bear the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2024 marked on it, said MAS.

There are 10 variations, comprising different face values, metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects.

All of the coins, except the nickel-plated zinc proof-like coin, are accompanied by a serialised certificate of authenticity.

999.9 fine gold coin with a face value of $200 in a round shape with a diameter of 60 mm. PHOTO: MAS

The rarest is the five-troy-ounce gold proof coin 60mm in diameter, which is made with 999.9 gold with a face value of $200, as there are only 100 pieces available.

Special premium sets with different coin combinations will also be on sale.

Prices of sets range from $272 for a silver two-coin set to $22,245 for a gold and silver five-ounce two-coin set.

PHOTO: MAS Pre-orders start from Thursday to Dec 10 and the public can visit The Singapore Mint website at www.singaporemint.com or call 6566-2626 to place their order.

If coins are oversubscribed, they will be allocated by balloting.

The 2024 Year of the Dragon coins are the eighth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which are being issued over 12 years between 2017 and 2028.