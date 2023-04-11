Maserati driver stops car to help man in wheelchair amid traffic
Seeing a man in a wheelchair rolling down the road amid moving traffic in Novena, a Maserati driver stopped his car to render assistance to the elderly person.
His act of kindness has earned praise from several netizens, after a TikTok video documented the incident.
The video shows a man in a wheelchair, with several plastic bags in tow, rolling himself down the road as cars swerve past him.
He appears to raise an arm in the air as if calling for help, but no one stops to lend a hand – until the driver of a Maserati stops his car next to a bus stop, alights and wheels the old man towards his vehicle.
@tdn_dennis Thanks for stopping & helping the old man! 👍🏻SLE9622C Happened at Novena. #singapore #tiktoksg #singapore #sg ♬ Somewhere Only We Know - Gustixa
The video was also posted to Roads SG on Facebook, where many comments praised the driver for his willingness to help the wheelchair user.
