This SBS Transit officer returns $10,000 found on train

Mr Soh Sin Chye did not even utter a word to his family or friends about his deed before SBS Transit recounted the incident in a social media post on Oct 21.

Ten thousand dollars could buy someone 2,000 packets of chicken rice, three 70-inch televisions or a first-class Singapore Airlines return ticket to Tokyo during the popular sakura season in April.

But for Mr Soh Sin Chye, a customer service officer at SBS Transit, this sum of money earned him something intangible and invaluable: a sense of fulfilment and happiness.

On the morning of Oct 1, he went about his usual work day – on board a train travelling the North East Line.

After the passengers had alighted at the south-most station – Harbourfront – Mr Soh conducted a security check, part of his usual duties.

Resting on a seat, leaning against a glass panel, was a brown A4-sized manila envelope.

“I thought that it would probably contain medical documents or X-ray reports,” the 44-year-old told The Straits Times in an interview at Little India MRT station on Oct 24.

But when Mr Soh picked the envelope up, it weighed more than he expected. And when he opened it to check its contents, he found a wad of orange notes, which amounted to a whopping $10,000.

“It was my first time seeing such a large amount of cash,” said Mr Soh, who has been on the job for about six years.

As the train resumed service heading towards the opposite direction, he headed to a corner of the train to count the money – there were 100 $100 notes in all – while commuters thronged in as usual.

Pocketing the money never crossed his mind, said Mr Soh, and there was no hesitation in following standard protocol. He reported his finding to the control centre and filled up a sheet of paper detailing the items he found – the cash, as well as a foreign passport and identification card.

“If I put myself in the passenger’s shoes, I would be depressed and nervous,” said Mr Soh. “I would hope someone would return my money and belongings to me, so I thought I should do just that.”

He handed the envelope to his SBS Transit colleagues at Farrer Park MRT station, then continued with his duties.

Two hours later, he was told to head to the passenger service centre at Farrer Park; the owner of the envelope had been found.

The passenger, an Indonesian-Chinese man, spoke Bahasa Indonesia and so the pair could not converse at length – but his gratitude was not lost on Mr Soh.

“He thanked me, we shook hands, and he told me the money was meant to be used for his medical bills,” said Mr Soh, who spoke to the passenger with the help of a staff member who translated.

The man seemed happy and relieved, said Mr Soh, and he shared the sentiment: “I felt happy that I was able to help him, and I was happy for him too.”

Mr Soh did not utter a word about the incident to his family or friends. After all, it was just another day at work, and he was just doing his job, he said.

But on Oct 21, SBS Transit wrote about the incident in a Facebook post. The transport operator praised Mr Soh for his “integrity and exceptional service”, and for “going above and beyond to make a positive impact on our passenger’s journey”.

After his mother and wife learnt about the incident, Mr Soh’s mother shared it with his children, who then asked if they could tell their friends at school about it, said the father of three. “I hope that from this, my children will learn to be honest people,” he added.

“Since I was young, my mother used to say: ‘You shouldn’t take things that don’t belong to you. Rely on your own abilities to earn them.’”

A spanking new TV or first-class flight ticket may not be in Mr Soh’s possession right now. But after his noble act, he has earned the respect of many, the pride of his children, and personal contentment.