Woman looking for man who helped her family after her father's death

She wants to pay him back.

A 50-year-old woman is looking for the man who helped her mother after her dad died when she was 13.

Stomper Swee Neo said the man, whom she knew as Ah Hua, gave her mum $200 every month to help her family for a couple of years.

"Could you please help locate this man who helped my mother on many occasions?" Swee Neo requested of Stomp.

"This man was the brother of my school bus driver from Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School in Bukit Timah. He also used to operate a coffeeshop in Jurong East."

The Stomper said they lost touch after her family moved out of their kampong in Sian Tuan Avenue.

"He is probably in his mid-60s to 70s now," estimated Swee Neo.

"Many attempts to locate him and inquire about his whereabouts were not successful. I tried calling his Yishun number. However, it's no longer in use."

She told Stomp she does not have any photos of Ah Hua but described him as bespectacled with a mole on his chin.

"Could you please assist to locate him so I can return his kindness?"