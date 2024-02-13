MBS reschedules Saturday’s dragon drone show

The drone show by Marina Bay Sands (MBS), originally scheduled for Feb 17 has been brought forward to Feb 15.

The popular dragon-themed drone show by Marina Bay Sands (MBS), originally scheduled for Feb 17, has been brought forward to Feb 15.

This is to “optimise the viewing experience” and manage traffic flow more effectively, MBS said in a statement on Feb 13, without providing more details for the move from a Saturday show to a Thursday.

The three remaining shows are set to take place on Feb 15, 16, and 18, and will commence at 9pm, an hour later than previously scheduled.

But the start time may be delayed to 10pm, depending on the weather.

MBS also advised the public that drones’ flight paths are subject to change due to unpredictable weather conditions.

MBS had to implement additional crowd control measures following a large turnout of a few thousand at the Feb 10 inaugural show, which sparked safety concerns.