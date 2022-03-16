Meet Hartley Muze, all set to make waves in the Naval Diving Unit

A proud moment for a young man, his family - and for an increasingly global city state.

Specialist cadet Hartley Muze, who graduated last month, is the first national serviceman of African descent to become a Singaporean frogman.

3SG Muze, 25, was all set to join Singapore’s Naval Diving Unit, Pioneer magazine reported.

His parents moved to Singapore in 1990. He is the second of four children, and the first to do national service in Singapore.

3SG Muze, who hated running and swimming, said he found the training tough but enjoyable.

He spoke fondly of bonding with his mates and how they tackled the training together.

He picked up some Chinese in school and gave as examples a few phrases, along with Swahili equivalents.

Oh, and he’s as fluent in Singlish as you would expect any Singaporean to be.

He also mentioned his favourite dishes - local and African.

“Everyone of different backgrounds, we’re all coming together to defend Singapore,” he said.

Watch his video here.