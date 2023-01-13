Men allegedly selling sexual enhancement drugs among 466 nabbed

More than 640 officers were deployed to conduct checks on more than 1,500 people, out of whom 152 were arrested.

They were allegedly selling illegal sexual enhancement drugs on makeshift tables in Geylang in the middle of the day when a police raid sent them running.

Following a chase, the police seized more than 7kg of drugs with a street value of more than $3,000 and detained three men, two of whom are under investigation for committing offences under the Health Products Act.

They were among 309 men and 157 women aged between 15 and 80 who are being probed for various offences, following more than 80 islandwide enforcement operations conducted from Dec 28 to Jan 10, the police said on Friday.

More than 640 officers from across the various police land divisions were deployed, and they conducted checks on more than 1,500 people, out of whom 152 were arrested.

The media accompanied officers on the raid in Geylang that took place at about noon on Tuesday, part of a joint operation between the police, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

While being pursued by the officers, the alleged offenders discarded some of their illegal drugs near the roadside, close to the junction of Aljunied Road and Geylang Road.

The discarded items were variously packaged, and some were labelled to indicate they contained candy.

Once the three men were caught, they were taken to the front of the nearby New Cathay Hotel, where they were made to sit against a wall before they were taken away. One of the men was seen to be bleeding from his knee.

Two of the men – aged 31 and 41 – are being investigated by HSA, said the police.

An owner of a business nearby who declined to be named told The Straits Times that he has observed police raids targeting illegal sexual enhancement drug peddlers in the area before, and said the selling of the contraband within the vicinity had affected his business.

Following the raid, Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong, the commander of Bedok Police Division, said the police, HSA and ICA work closely together as part of an inter-agency work group to tackle illegal activities in Geylang.

He said: “Frequent joint patrols and enforcement operations are conducted on an ongoing basis. Today’s operation is the first inter-agency operation to be conducted in the new year. Those found engaging in unlawful activities will be dealt with sternly.”

Cash and handphones siezed during the anti-gambling enforcement. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The police also seized cash amounting to more than $48,000 and gambling items, including makeshift gambling tables and gambling chips, in another operation in Geylang on Tuesday.

Three men and four women, aged between 34 and 73, are being investigated for their involvement in offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Meanwhile, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department led a series of secret-society suppression operations at Sentosa, Clarke Quay, Orchard Road and several public entertainment and nightlife establishments across Singapore on Dec 31, 2022.

A total of 107 people were checked, and six men – aged between 20 and 33 – were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies. One of them – a 24-year-old man – was also arrested for the offence of carrying a scheduled weapon in public, while another 24-year-old man was also arrested for the offence of carrying an offensive weapon in public.

A push dagger, a knuckle duster and a knife were seized as case exhibits, according to the police.

(Clockwise from top left) The knuckle duster, kife and push dagger seized as case exhibits. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The acting director of the police’s operations department, Assistant Commissioner Gregory Tan, said the force has been stepping up its enforcement posture over the past two months.

He said: “As we resume normality in our daily activities with the easing of Covid-19 safe management measures, the police will continue our efforts to combat crime and take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

“Members of the public are reminded not to be complacent regarding crime prevention measures, and report those engaging in criminal activities to the police.”