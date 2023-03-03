Men slap, kick and hit beer lady with chair for refusing to play peanut betting game

A 44-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after two men slapped, kicked and hit her with a chair at an Ang Mo Kio coffee shop.

The police told Stomp they were alerted to a fight at Block 630 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Feb 26 at about 1am.

"A 68-year-old man was taken conscious to the hospital," a police spokesman said.

"A 44-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance.

"Two men, aged 57 and 65, are assisting with police investigations."

Investigations are ongoing.

A video of the incident circulating online shows the men taking turns assaulting the woman who is seen lying on the floor of the coffee shop.

Bystanders begin to intervene after one of the men starts hitting her repeatedly with a yellow chair.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman works as a beer lady at the coffee shop.

After ending her shift, she changed into casual clothes to drink with her friends.

The men, who were drinking at the next table, wanted to play the peanut betting game with her and her friends but she refused and sat at another table.

Because she wanted to go home early, she told her friends not to play either.

When she was about to leave, one of the men got upset and hit her.

Another one joined in after that.

According to the Chinese daily, the woman suffered a broken toe, rib pain and bruised and swollen eyes.

She was given 14 days of medical leave.

She told Shin Min that she refused to be taken to the hospital that day, but instead went to the police station to report the case the day after -- she was in so much pain that the police called an ambulance to take her to hospital.

She added that her 68-year-old friend suffered injuries to his face and eyes after rushing forward to stop the fight.