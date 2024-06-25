Meta Restaurant at Mohamed Sultan gets 2 Michelin stars

The Michelin Guide Singapore 2024, released on June 25, announced Meta Restaurant's promotion to a two-starred establishment.

The restaurant at 9 Mohamed Sultan Road is owned by Chef Sun Kim who hails from Busan in Korea. His refined modern cooking combines Korean traditions and bold flavours with contemporary minimalist aesthetics.

Highlighted in the listing is Meta's steamed Jeju abalone, which boasts contrasting textures of the tender mollusk, creamy rice and crunchy lily bulbs.

A total of 283 establishments in Singapore have been shortlisted in the Guide, which lists three with three stars, six with two stars and 42 with one star. The Bib Gourmand list contains 81 eateries and 151 were listed in Michelin Selected.

“Singapore's multicultural character extends beautifully to its world-renowned food scene," said Michelin Guide international director Gwendal Poullennec.

"The variety of options, from fine-dining establishments to iconic hawker centres steeped in tradition, offers a truly captivating culinary experience for visitors

“Our inspectors are also witnessing a surge of talented young chefs joining the kitchens. Their passion injects fresh energy and creativity into the scene, pushing boundaries and ensuring Singapore remains a leader in culinary innovation."

The four restaurants that have been newly awarded one star are Araya at 83 Neil Road, Restaurant Chaleur at 77 Neil Road, Restaurant Matera at The Fullerton Waterboat House and Pangium at Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Modern Malay restaurant Fiz, which is part of Michelin Selected, has been awarded the Michelin Green Star in recognition of the establishment's sustainable and eco-friendly culinary practices.

Chef-owner Hafizzul Hashim leads the restaurant which showcases a menu inspired by his childhood memories in Malaysia and designed to give diners a deeper understanding of Malay flavours.

For the full listings of Michelin Guide Singapore 2024, go to guide.michelin.com/sg/en