Mid-autumn celebration at Esplanade, walking tour game in Joo Chiat, art exhibition at Singapore Botanic Gardens

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Walking-tour game in Joo Chiat

Beyond the colourful Peranakan houses and hipster cafes, how much do you and your kids know about Joo Chiat?

Otah & Friends: Go Gai Gai's latest edition is a three-hour walking tour game that takes you around the neighbourhood.

Learn how it has grown from its kampung days to the hipster enclave of today, as you solve clues and unlock dining offers along the way.

Developed with outdoor discovery game organiser Hidden Singapore, the activity takes place entirely over WhatsApp. Otah the otter mascot, aided by a chatbot, will guide you step by step over the 2.4km route.

Otah the otter mascot, aided by a chatbot, will guide you step by step over the 2.4km route. PHOTO: OTAH & FRIENDS

To play, buy a flexible open ticket, which is valid till Dec 31, and start on any day between 10am and 5pm. It costs $17 a person, with at least two players and up to five players.

The activity is recommended for families with kids from six years old, due to the fair amount of walking.

Find out more at this website.

Celebrate: Mid-Autumn Festival at the Esplanade

Activities include the lantern walkabout along Esplanade Waterfront (left) and puppet making. PHOTOS: ESPLANADE – THEATRES ON THE BAY

Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the Chinese lunar calendar's eighth month. It falls on Sept 10 this year - and the Esplanade marks the occasion with its 18th annual Moonfest.

The line-up of activities from Sept 9 to 11 includes family workshops to make string puppets, paper lanterns or upcycled rolling paper theatres. Each session costs $40 for an adult and a child, ideally six to nine years old.

You can also look forward to free Chinese arts performances, such as puppetry and crosstalk shows. And be sure to join the lantern walkabout along Esplanade Waterfront on Sept 10. Take along your own lantern and gather at the Esplanade Forecourt Garden at 7pm.

Find out more at this website.

View: Artworks by pre-schoolers at Singapore Botanic Gardens

The Food for Thought artwork by Nobleland Arts N Learning Place @ Clementi (left) and Artwork Blossom Time by Arts Kidz International. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE ART MUSEUM

Make a family trip to the Singapore Botanic Gardens for its fun playgrounds, lush green spaces and, now, the ongoing Think! Contemporary Preschool Exhibition.

It is presented by the Singapore Art Museum till Sept 18. You will find artworks by pupils from six pre-schools, including MOE Kindergarten @ Oasis.

These are created with reused and recycled paper materials, as the children who took part in the programme learnt about how they play a role in saving trees.

Check out the free exhibition with your kids and inspire them to make their own recycled artworks.

Find out more at this website.