Mid-Autumn festive decor in Chinatown comes loose, blocking double-decker bus

A double-decker bus plying Chinatown was blocked when a row of Mid-Autumn festive lanterns came loose on Thursday evening. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER
Wallace Woon
Sep 22, 2023 12:09 pm

A double-decker bus plying Chinatown was blocked when a row of Mid-Autumn Festival lanterns came loose on Thursday evening, causing a jam to build up behind it.

A reader who spoke to Lianhe Zaobao said the incident occurred at around 10.20pm. The reader advised the public to avoid the area given the traffic congestion there.

In a photo submitted by the reader, the lanterns which are adorned with rabbits and auspicious Chinese characters are seen dangling from a cable, blocking a double-decker bus that is travelling along Upper Cross Street, near the junction of New Bridge Road.

A traffic cone is placed at the back of the double-decker bus.

Several parts of Chinatown including New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street have been dressed up with colourful lanterns and rabbit sculptures since the launch of the Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept 15.

