Military-themed overnight camp, Children's Season, Lego playset

Learn how to pitch a basha tent during the one-night camp for families at Singapore Discovery Centre.

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Experience: One-night camp at the Singapore Discovery Centre

Learn how to pitch a basha tent, have a taste of field cooking and go on a night mission trail.

These are some of the military-related activities your family can look forward to experiencing at this one-night camp programme at the Singapore Discovery Centre in Tuas.

Your kids will also get to take part in laser tag and escape room games, as well as enjoy a scenic ride around the Discovery Lake on a pedal boat.

Seize the deals on selected dates for this camp, which runs till June 24. It costs $359 (usual price: $688) for a Shiok tent that sleeps up to five people and $399 (usual price: $888) for a Chio tent. The prices are inclusive of dinner and breakfast.

Kids must be at least five years old to participate and at least one adult must be present. To find out more and sign up, go to this website.

Learn: Singapore's early settlers at National Museum of Singapore

The National Museum of Singapore's Children’s Season 2022 features some of the stories of Singapore’s early settlers. PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

Introduce your kids to some of the jobs held by Singapore's early settlers, such as rickshaw puller, rubber tapper, food peddler and amah.

Visitors at the National Museum of Singapore's Children's Season can follow fictitious characters Professor Alvis, an archaeologist, and his niece Bernice on an interactive journey to find out more about Singapore's history.

The exhibition is organised in collaboration with the Early Childhood Development Agency.

Take the chance to teach your children the values embodied by the early settlers, including perseverance, resilience and determination.

Do not forget to complete a fun quiz at the end of your visit and redeem a cereal pack.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents enjoy free admission to the museum.

For more information, go here.

Create: Lego 90th-anniversary playset

The Lego Group is commemorating its 90th anniversary with a new playset. PHOTO: THE LEGO GROUP

Make time to play with your kids if you have not been doing that already.

According to a recent study by the Lego Group, which polled more than 55,000 parents and children in more than 30 countries, almost all kids (97 per cent) say playing as a family makes them happy.

The survey was done as part of the brand's 90th-anniversary celebration.

Lego fans will want to buy the special 11021 Lego Classic 90 Years Of Play set, which allows one to build 15 iconic mini builds from over the years. These include the 1932 Duck and the 2020 Pineapple Pencil Holder.

Till June 19, shop at its pop-up store at VivoCity mall to redeem a free limited-edition 90th-anniversary water bottle when you spend at least $120, or a free 30581 Lego Tropical Parrot with a minimum spend of $69.