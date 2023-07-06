Monkey business at Punggol Settlement concerns shop owners

A seafood restaurant at The Punggol Settlement has become increasingly wary of some monkey business in their vicinity.

The House of Crabs restaurant has witnessed a rising influx of monkeys at their premises lately, with the owner telling 8world News that 20 to 30 monkeys would visit the restaurant in the evenings.

So far, however, the monkeys have been behaving themselves and not disturbed customers.

"Fortunately, these monkeys that hang around outside the restaurant have not affected business,” said a spokesman from House of Crabs.

“Instead, they attract a lot of curious people who come to watch the monkeys and take pictures.”

That being said, the spokesman said he is also concerned the monkeys would start attacking customers one day.

"When the monkeys approach, we make a little noise to drive them away. But they're usually not afraid of the noise so we try not to disturb them."

The animals still get up to the occasional mischief now and then.

According to 8world, they've been regularly wrecking model displays outside the House of Crabs and a 7-Eleven store.

Both outlets have since refrained from leaving stuff outside as a result.