Three motorcycles destroyed in fire at Fernvale Link carpark

Sengkang residents in Fernvale Link were awakened late at night on Jan 26 by a fire in a carpark which left three motorcycles burnt beyond recognition.

The Straits Times understands that the fire originated from electronic parts installed in one of the motorcycles.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, which is under investigation, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF added that it was alerted at 11.20pm on Jan 26 to the fire at Block 415A Fernvale Link. It involved three motorcycles and was extinguished using a water jet.

According to an eyewitness account in Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao, at least 50 people were seen standing in the vicinity to observe the blaze.

Mr Gan Jieshi, a 36-year-old manager, said he heard the fire alarm go off at about 11pm and discovered that a fire had broken out in the carpark.

“When I went down to take a look, I saw it was a motorcycle on fire. Soon after, three police cars, three fire engines and an SCDF Red Rhino arrived to support the scene,” he said.

“During this period, the elevator was suspended and we stayed there until about 12.45am before going home.”