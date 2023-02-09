 Monkeys open windows and enter our home, says Punggol East resident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Monkeys open windows and enter our home, says Punggol East resident

Monkeys open windows and enter our home, says Punggol East resident
PHOTOS: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Feb 09, 2023 03:43 pm

They are unwelcomed guests.

A family in Punggol East feels unsafe as monkeys can open windows and enter their second-storey flat.

Stomper Farhan said the first one came in September last year.

He shared a video taken on Feb 3 showing a long-tailed macaque perched on the laundry rack outside peeking through the kitchen window.

"I got a guest monkey outside my window," said the Stomper.

In the video, he can be heard trying to make nice with the monkey by saying: "Hello, friend. Eh, say hi."

The new Punggol Regional Library that opens on Monday has features that encourage children to create their own stories.
Singapore

New regional library opens at Punggol

Related Stories

Elderly cyclist falls, suffers fractures after wild boar charges at him

4 teens suspected of vandalism in Punggol carpark arrested

Boy who died after being hit by car in Punggol: Mother says son was well-behaved and kind

But the animal scampered away while in the background, four other monkeys can be seen in the area.

The Stomper said monkeys have entered his flat when no one was home.

"They took our food and pooped in the house," he said.

"We closed the windows but forgot to lock them. They can open the windows. Now we have started to lock the windows and the monkey would try to open them.

"We just feel unsafe all the time. We're worried the monkeys may hurt us."

The Stomper said he has contacted the authorities and so has a neighbour.

"But still the monkeys attack," he said.

"There are too many monkeys here."

Stomp has contacted the National Parks Board (NParks) for more info.

Here is how to keep long-tailed macaques out of your home, according to the NPark's website:

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

punggolmonkeyshdb