More jail time for man who slashed fellow inmate's face

A recalcitrant offender was serving his sentence in Changi Prison for offences including armed robbery when he used an improvised bladed weapon to slash another inmate, causing a permanent facial injury.

For his latest offence, Karrtik Stalniraj was sentenced to three years and two months’ jail and four strokes of the cane on Nov 1.

He will start serving this sentence after completing his earlier one of five years, eight months and five weeks in jail, 12 strokes of the cane and a fine of $3,000.

That sentence was handed down on May 23, 2022 for offences including being part of a group that robbed a licensed Jurong East moneylender of $48,000 while armed with knives in November 2020.

In the latest case, the 25-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count of using a weapon to cause grievous hurt to his fellow inmate in December 2022.

Defence lawyer Wee Hong Shern said that there were altercations between his client and the victim before the assault on Dec 13, 2022.

The lawyer said that the victim was overseeing laundry duties when Karrtik found that his white shirt had been discoloured blue after washing.

Mr Wee told the court: “This was against the procedure, as shirts and pants needed to be washed separately. Our client knew that (the victim) was either negligent or lazy in having his shirt washed together with his pants.”

According to court documents, Karrtik told his officer about the discoloured shirt but did not mention anything that could place blame on the victim.

But on Sept 4, 2022, the victim confronted Karrtik and demanded to know why he had complained to the officer about his clothes, said Mr Wee.

The court heard that the victim then challenged Karrtik to a fight before an officer stepped in.

In early December 2022, Karrtik was having an interview with his parents in a room when the victim disturbed him three times with acts including leering at his parents, said Mr Wee.

The lawyer added: “Our client was angry and upset as (the victim) had meaninglessly caused his parents to feel unsafe and worried... Without closure, our client’s resentment began to fester.”

Things came to a head when Karrtik spotted the victim shortly before 2.30pm on Dec 13, 2022.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yee Jia Rong told the court: “Holding the improvised blade in his hand, the accused walked up to the victim from behind and tapped him on the shoulder.

“When the victim turned around, the accused slashed at the victim’s face with the blade...The blade cut the victim’s skin on his left cheek and drew blood. Thereafter, the accused ran away before being restrained by... enforcement officers.”

After the attack, the victim went to Changi General Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department, where he was found with a 15cm-long wound on the left side of his face.

The prosecution also said that Karrtik had committed multiple offences including theft since 2014, before he was dealt with in court in 2022 for being part of the armed robbery.