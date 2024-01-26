More subsidies under new Healthier SG Chronic Tier from Feb 1

Under this framework, they will be able to access certain common drugs from their Healthier SG GP clinics at prices comparable with those at polyclinics.

Singaporeans with chronic medical needs who have enrolled with a general practitioner (GP) under Healthier SG can get more subsidies when they opt for the programme’s new Chronic Tier from Feb 1.

Under this framework, they will be able to access certain common drugs from their Healthier SG GP clinics at prices comparable with those at polyclinics, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press statement on Jan 25.

This is an enhanced subsidy for chronic drugs at GP clinics for Healthier SG enrollees who are Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas), Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) card holders.

Most Singaporean patients with complex chronic diseases have the cost of medications for their condition covered by Chas at their enrolled GP clinics.

However, they prefer to get their medications from polyclinics due to the lower prices as their current Chas benefits are not enough to pay for the drugs at GP clinics.

Under the Healthier SG Chronic Tier, they can get their supply of chronic drugs from GP clinics at around the same price as that at polyclinics.

These card holders can also receive means-tested subsidies of up to 87.5 per cent for selected chronic medications with no dollar cap at their enrolled GPs.

For other parts of their care, such as consultation, laboratory tests and other types of medicine, they can get subsidies of up to $360 a year.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in March 2022 that Chas already provides significant subsidies for patients who have lower chronic medication needs, and that they pay nothing or very little for doctor visits and medications for their chronic conditions.

With the annual limit of $500, patients with chronic diseases are well covered by the Chas Chronic Tier. Should they apply for subsidies to cover their medication, they will get a 75 per cent subsidy without any dollar cap, with the annual limit at $330.

Most Healthier SG enrollees, therefore, will likely not need to switch to the new tier.

As at Jan 23, about 700,000 Singapore residents have enrolled in Healthier SG.

Residents aged 40 and above can enrol with their preferred Healthier SG GP clinic or polyclinic through the HealthHub app or at any of the 39 enrolment stations located in community centres and clubs or polyclinics.