More teens sexually exploited by online predators, many cases unreported

Lawyers and counsellors told ST they have seen more cases of teens being sexually exploited by people they befriended online.

Ostracised and bullied in school, 11-year-old Jane (not her real name) sought refuge in an online karaoke app where she posted videos of herself singing the latest tunes.

She felt validated by the praise she received and was happy she could make friends.

Things took a sinister turn in 2021, when some of the people she was chatting with on the app made lewd comments about her body and asked her to send nude pictures of herself.

Eager to please them, the Primary 5 pupil complied and even met them in places like public carparks.

Some were men in their 30s, who molested her.

Jane’s mother found out what had happened only when she saw a nude photo of her daughter that had been leaked on social media, and made a police report. Jane’s case was subsequently referred to the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Child Protective Service.

Four lawyers and three counsellors told The Sunday Times they have seen more cases of teenagers under the age of 18 being sexually exploited by people they befriended online.

Mr Raphael Louis from Ray Louis Law Corporation said he has seen an estimated 30 to 40 per cent rise in such cases over the last five years, with victims as young as 10 years old.

He said: “These cases broadly fall into two categories. First, those involving victims looking for love or attention online who fall prey to the manipulation of predators lurking on social media and dating apps.

“Second, teens who offer sexual or companionship services, or accept such offers by people they befriend online, in order to make money.”

Court cases

At least three perpetrators were prosecuted earlier in January for sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 16. All three met their victims on social media or dating platforms.

Ethan Yan Weilun, 46, was sentenced to 14 months’ jail after pleading guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old boy he befriended on a dating app. He offered the teen $50 for sex, and they met four times between October 2021 and February 2022.

Lim Kar Heng, 46, was sentenced to 10 months’ jail for a similar offence. He offered a different 15-year-old boy $40 to perform an indecent act on him, and the latter did so in October 2021.

Mr Josephus Tan from Invictus Law Corporation said that in such cases, the onus is on the adult to take all reasonable steps to ensure that he or she is not sexually involved with a minor.

Mr Tan, who saw a 10 to 15 per cent rise in cases involving sexual exploitation of teens by online predators, added: “There are cases where minors lie about being older than 16 and the accused person accepted it at face value.

“But ignorance of a child’s age is no excuse. The adult must check that the youth is at least 16 before having sex, be it oral or penetrative. For commercial sex, the prostitute is required to be at least 18.”

ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA Mr Tan added that apart from age barriers, it is also an offence if the relationship between an adult and minor is exploitative in nature. This is determined by factors such as their age difference and whether the adult has a degree of influence over the younger person.

Counsellors attributed the rise in such cases to teens spending more time online since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Lena Teo, director of programmes and services at Care Singapore, which helps at-risk youth, said many teens looked for company online during the pandemic as they felt isolated, and the trend has persisted ever since.

“Some of them, who are just 14 years old, are making friends on dating apps without realising there are predators on these platforms,” she added.

Mr Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, co-founder of local charity Impart, said he has seen teens develop unhealthy views on sex and intimacy as they were exposed to pornography from a young age.

“They are hyper-sexualised and think it’s normal for a teenager to have sex. If they watch porn that portrays abusive or misogynistic acts, they may come to view such behaviour as acceptable.”

Statistics from the Singapore Courts show fewer criminal cases where at least one charge the accused was sentenced for was sexual penetration of a minor.

There were 57 such cases in 2021, 39 cases in 2022 and 37 cases in 2023, said a Singapore Courts spokesman in response to queries from ST.

Sexual penetration is just one form of exploitation. Other offences include molestation and sexual grooming, lawyers said.

Sexual penetration of a minor aged above 14 but below 16 carries a maximum punishment of 10 years’ jail and a fine. For victims below 14 years old, the maximum jail term is doubled to 20 years and the offender can also be caned.

Responding to the statistics, counsellors said many cases of teen sexual exploitation go unreported.

Ms Teo said most victims do not tell their parents they have been violated as they sometimes blame themselves for getting into this state, feel ashamed, or are afraid of getting punished.

She added that those who lack love and support at home, or have experienced trauma in their past – such as being sexually abused – are particularly vulnerable to being preyed upon.

Mr Narasimman said young people curious about sex, or their sexual identities, often go online to look for answers and are at risk of being misled by predators.

He added: “Some of them confuse love with lust, as they were told that loving someone means having sex with them.

“While sex can be a beautiful way to express love, it does not equate to love. Intimacy in a relationship comes from friendship, communication and being vulnerable with each other.”

Dr Sheena Jebal, chief executive and clinical supervisor at NuLife Care and Counselling Services, said predators create a sense of perceived safety with victims to gain their trust.

“Some perpetrators talk to their victims for a long period of time. They create rapport by sympathising with their problems before initiating sexual conversations or asking to meet them outside,” she added.

Ms Teo cited a recent case she encountered where a man claiming to be in his 20s bonded with a 15-year-old girl over Taylor Swift for weeks and offered to give her tickets to the singer’s concert.

“He put pressure on her to meet him outside to collect the tickets, or he would give them to someone else,” said the counsellor, who convinced the girl not to accept the offer as she was putting herself at risk of being taken advantage of.

Impact on victims

Mr Narasimman said teenagers who were sexually violated, or have underage sex, may feel shame, guilt and regret.

He said: “Quite often, they feel responsible for what happened because they had gone on the online platform and took part in the conversation.”

If the trauma is left untreated, they may become depressed or even suicidal, he added.

To protect young people from unsavoury characters online, Dr Sheena said it is important for them to know how to spot the signs of online sexual exploitation and set boundaries.

“This includes recognising what constitutes an inappropriate message and knowing how to block and report unwelcome advances,” she added.

Ms Teo said parents should supervise and limit the phone use of minors under 16.

She added: “Giving a child a phone is like giving someone a credit card with no limit. Parents should keep a close watch on their children’s online activities and communicate with them openly so they know when and where to draw the line.”

Warning signs

Counsellors pointed to signs parents can look out for that may indicate their child is a target of sexual abuse online.

1. Becoming more secretive

While developing a need for privacy is normal among young people, it could be a sign of trouble when children frequently shut their room door, become possessive over their devices, frequently hide their screen or use their devices till uncharacteristically late at night.

2. Social changes

These include leaving home for longer periods of time with little or no explanation as to where they are going, spending a lot more time talking to friends online rather than in real life, and receiving gifts without saying whom they got them from.

3. Emotional changes

Young people may show changes in mood and personality if they have been sexually violated. These include outbursts of anger, unexplained sadness, fear and anxiety, or even engaging in self-harming behaviour.