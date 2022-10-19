Motorcycle COE premiums hit new high of $12,801

The rebound on Wednesday follows two tender exercises where the COE premiums for most categories have been falling.

Motorcycles led the charge as certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums went up in all categories in the latest tender on Wednesday.

COE prices for motorcycles shot up to a high again, hitting $12,801, almost three times the cost of an entry-level motorcycle.

For cars with engines up to 1,600cc and below 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, the COE price is $81,089, up 0.7 per cent from $80,501.

In the category for more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price ended at $110,000, up 14.8 per cent from $95,856.

The motorcycle COE premium record of $12,801 was 8.9 per cent higher than the $11,751 set in the last tender.

Commercial vehicle COE prices also went up by 6.4 per cent, from $65,991 to $70,201.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicle other than motorcycles, ended at $108,003, up 2.9 per cent from $105,001.

This is the last tender exercise before the supply of COE will be cut by 13.8 per cent.