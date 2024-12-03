Motorcyclist, 57, dies in MCE accident with lorry

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to the Singapore General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 57-year-old male motorcyclist was killed after an accident on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) involving a lorry on Dec 2.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Dec 3, the police said they were alerted to the accident along the MCE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at about 1pm that day.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to the Singapore General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 35-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

In a post on social media platform X at 1.18pm on Dec 2, the Land Transport Authority advised motorists to avoid the second to fifth lanes on the expressway after the Maxwell Road exit.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022, according to an annual statistics report released by the Traffic Police on Feb 20.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of those fatalities.