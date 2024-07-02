S'porean arrested for driving tour bus without licence

Malaysia's enforcement officers inspecting tour buses and vans in Gombak, Selangor, on July 2.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) had seized two tour buses after their drivers were found to have no driving licences as at 9.30am on July 2.

JPJ’s senior enforcement director (legal division) Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the two tour buses were temporarily seized during the crackdown on tour bus companies that began on July 2.

“The bus companies were contacted and told to send replacement drivers before they were allowed to leave at about 9.30am,” he said, adding that the companies would be issued summonses.

Mr Muhammad Kifli added that a tour bus driver, in his 30s, was also detained after failing a drug test.

A check on the drivers of a further 16 tour buses and five express buses came back negative for drug use.

Some 70 JPJ, police, National Anti-drug Agency and tourism ministry officers were involved in the joint operation, from 6am till 12pm on July 2.

Mr Muhammad Kifli also said that Johor JPJ officers had temporarily detained a tour bus entering Malaysia after it was found that the Singaporean driver did not possess a licence.

The crackdown on tour bus companies may be extended beyond July 31, said Mr Muhammad Kifli.

“If we are still not satisfied with the situation, the operations will carry on till a directive is issued by the (transport) minister,” he told reporters at the JPJ Enforcement Centre in Gombak, Selangor.

On July 1, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced a major crackdown on tour bus and van operators following the fatal accident involving a tour bus.

On June 29, the tour bus carrying 21 people overturned while descending from Genting Highlands, killing two Chinese tourists.

Initial investigation revealed that the 32-year-old bus driver had 27 previous traffic summonses for various offences and did not have a licence.

The company was found to be operating without a permit for four months, using 15 permits for tour buses and 18 for factory buses.

The driver has since been remanded for further investigations.

Mr Loke said he had instructed the Land Public Transport Agency to take stern action against the company, including suspension and revocation of its operating licence, if it is found to have violated regulations. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK