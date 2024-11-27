 Motorcyclist dies in PIE accident; Tower Transit bus driver arrested , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Motorcyclist dies in PIE accident; Tower Transit bus driver arrested

The accident took place near the Toa Payoh exit of the Pan Island Expressway, at around 10.30am. SCREENGRAB: GOOGLE MAPS
Sarah Koh for The Straits Times
Nov 27, 2024 04:35 pm

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a Tower Transit bus in the Pan Island Expressway on Nov 27.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Tower Transit Singapore said it was “deeply saddened” by the accident near the Toa Payoh exit of the expressway, at around 10.30am.

The motorcyclist had died at the scene of the accident, and the bus driver was arrested, according to the post. Tower Transit said it is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

The bus, plying the Service 966 route, was carrying 30 passengers at the time of the accident, said Tower Transit Singapore, adding that none of them were injured.

“No words can fully express our condolences and apologies to the family and loved ones of the motorcyclist,” said the post. “We are making every effort to reach out to them to provide all the necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.”

Bus driver dies, 5 passengers taken to hospital in Kaki Bukit accident

