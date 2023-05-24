 Motorcyclist flung into the air in collision with taxi, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Motorcyclist flung into the air in collision with taxi

In a video posted by SG Road Vigilante, a motorcyclist was seen turning right when a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi collided into him.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE
Chin Hui Shan
May 24, 2023 03:12 pm

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital conscious after an accident involving a motorcycle and a taxi on Tanjong Rhu Road towards Meyer Road.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, the motorcyclist can be seen turning right when a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi collides into him.

The impact flings him into the air before he lands on the road, almost on his head. The man attempts to stand up soon after.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at 5.35pm on Tuesday and took the man to Raffles Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted ComfortDelGro for more information.

