Motorcyclist trapped under car cut free after accident near Istana

The accident happened around 9.50am at the junction of Cavenagh Road and Bukit Timah Road.

A motorcyclist had to be freed from under the front of a car following an accident that involved a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 9.50am at the junction of Cavenagh Road and Bukit Timah Road, said the police.

The trapped man, aged 54, was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

He was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, according to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A 58-year-old female driver is assisting the police with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.