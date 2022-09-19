 Motorcyclists to use Tuas to JB from Tuesday 11pm overnight , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Motorcyclists to use Tuas to JB from Tuesday 11pm overnight

Motorists should check for updates on ICA's Facebook page. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Chin Hui Shan
Sep 19, 2022 02:00 pm

Motorcycles will not be allowed to cross the Causeway at Woodlands Checkpoint from Tuesday 11pm to Wednesday morning, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Instead, motorcyclists departing Singapore are advised to use Tuas Checkpoint.

This is due to signage replacement works at Malaysia's Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex, which will be closed from 11.59pm to 4am, said ICA in a Facebook post on Monday.

Motorists should also check for updates on ICA's Facebook page, it added.

The land border between Singapore and Malaysia is heavily traversed, with more than 300,000 people crossing the checkpoints daily before the pandemic.

More than 313,000 people were recorded passing through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints each day over the weekend of Aug 26 to 28, according to ICA.

The ICA reminded Singaporeans that the processing time depends greatly on the volume of applications it receives.
Singapore

One to two weeks' wait for passports now: ICA

This surpassed the 302,000 travellers recorded on National Day and the 278,000 who crossed daily during the June school holidays.

 

𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝘇𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗸𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿 (𝗕𝗦𝗜) 𝗖𝗜𝗤 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘅 All arrival motorcycle zones at Bangunan...

Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Sunday, September 18, 2022
