S’pore agencies recover more than $460k in outstanding fines

More than 180 foreign motorists paid over $460,000 in outstanding fines for vehicular and traffic offences during a three-day operation in July.

During the operation between July 1 and July 3, 188 foreign motorists who entered Singapore via Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints were stopped and instructed to pay their outstanding summonses.

The operation was led by the Traffic Police and supported by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the Housing and Development Board, the Land Transport Authority, the National Environment Agency and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

“The Singapore authorities regularly conduct operations against foreign motorists who commit offences in Singapore and do not settle their fines,” said a joint statement issued on July 12.

“Foreign motorists with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences may be denied entry in Singapore.”

Motorists are urged to adhere to speed limits, obey traffic signals, park where it is legal, drive vehicles with allowable emission levels, and pay for electronic road pricing, parking and fines.

Motorists are also advised to check for any outstanding fines at www.axs.com.sg. Fines can be paid at AXS’ kiosks, website and mobile app. They can also be settled via the websites or customer service counters of the respective agency.