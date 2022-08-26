MPV blocks sheltered walkway on rainy day

If it hadn’t been raining it may not have been so bad.

But it was. And the MPV parked right on the sheltered crosswalk made it impossible for pedestrians to go past it without stepping out into the rain.

On Wednesday (Aug 24) TikTok user manos1966 posted a three-minute video of the Toyota Noah blocking the path at Stirling Road in Queenstown.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

It shows a woman hesitating at first before apparently walking around the vehicle in the rain to get to the other side. But another woman did not want to get wet and decided to turn back.

An unseen man's voice can be heard narrating: "There's a car parked here illegally, blocking the pedestrians' way and it's raining heavily."

He commented to the second woman in Mandarin about the lack of civic-mindedness of the driver who did not just briefly stop there, but left his car and went off.

The woman urged the man to record the vehicle's plate number. He said he was waiting for the vehicle to move off to record the plate number and he had been waiting for a long time.

He later panned the camera around to show other people by the side of the road and said: "See all the pedestrians are waiting to cross because of this car parked right here under the shelter, blocking all of us. Amazing."

Another person in the video said that if only the vehicle had just reversed a little bit, they would have been able to cross.

Finally, they saw someone hurrying to the car. The man taking the video told the woman to scold the driver and he would record it.

A balding, bespectacled man appeared from the other side of the road, trotted through the rain around the car and raised his hand apologetically to the waiting people, who scolded him.

The man quickly got into the vehicle and drove off. The plate number was recorded in the video.

And the pedestrians were finally able to cross the road without getting wet.