MRT track fault disrupts train services on North-South Line

At 7.45am, SMRT in a Facebook post said train services from Yio Chu Kang to Canberra were slowly returning to normal. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
A commuter posted on Tata SMRT that there are not enough bridging buses and advised others to get alternative transport. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Public transport operator SMRT said commuters will need to add 15 minutes to their train ride between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands.PHOTOS: MRT SINGAPORE SERVICE INFORMATION/FACEBOOK
Yong Li Xuan
Oct 19, 2022 08:26 am

Commuters travelling between Yio Chu Kang and Canberra on the North-South Line towards Jurong East had their trips disrupted after a track fault delayed then stopped trains from running on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet sent at 5.46am, public transport operator SMRT said commuters will need to add 15 minutes to their train ride between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands, and that free regular bus and free bridging bus services were activated between the stations.

At 6.42am, SMRT sent another tweet to update that there will be no train service from Yio Chu Kang to Canberra. 

The operator advised passengers to avoid taking the train between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands, and to take the Circle Line or the Thomson-East Coast Line instead.

A commuter posted on Tata SMRT - a Facebook community page for public transport users - that there are not enough bridging buses and advised others to get alternative transport.

At 7.45am, SMRT in a Facebook post said train services from Yio Chu Kang to Canberra were slowly returning to normal. A free bus service will still available between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands, it added.

