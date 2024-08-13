M'sia police nabs S’porean suspected to be drug kingpin

A 64-year-old Singaporean man and a 48-year-old Malaysian man were detained in Taman Desa Petaling on Aug 10.

KUALA LUMPUR – A drug syndicate led by a Singaporean has been busted, with the seizure of RM21.8 million (S$6.5 million) in narcotics and the arrest of two suspects.

A 64-year-old Singaporean man and a 48-year-old Malaysian man were detained in Taman Desa Petaling, a town in southern Kuala Lumpur, on Aug 10.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Khaw Kok Chin said a traditional medicine shop in Taman Desa Petaling was raided at about 2pm.

“We detained a local man, who we believe was the syndicate’s runner, and seized 209.5kg of Erimin-5 pills.

“Further action led to the arrest of the Singaporean suspect some 30m from the shop.

“We had to stop his car before apprehending him.

“Some 5.5kg of ecstasy pills were seized from the car,” Datuk Seri Khaw told a press conference at KL police headquarters on Aug 12.

Further investigation revealed that the medicine shop was owned by the suspected ringleader’s daughter, he said.

“We believe they were using the shop as a cover to store the drugs.

“The drugs seized are worth RM21.8 million and could have been supplied to 1.1 million drug users,” he said.

The syndicate has been operating since early this year, Commissioner Khaw added.

“We believe they got their supply from overseas for distribution on the local market, especially in the Klang Valley.

“Both suspects do not have any criminal record. We previously detained the Singaporean suspect but the case was not prosecuted.

“We also discovered that his passport has expired,” he said, adding that the suspects have been remanded until Aug 16.

“We also seized the syndicate’s assets including cars and cash worth RM59,000.

“We will continue to track down and detain syndicate members who are still at large,” he said.

Commissioner Khaw urged the public to continue supplying information on drug-related activities by contacting the NCID at 012-2087222.

“Cooperation from the public is essential in combating the drug menace,” he said.

Responding to queries, a spokesperson for Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau said it was aware of the Singaporean’s arrest and is liaising with the bureau’s Malaysian counterparts to render any help needed for their investigations. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK